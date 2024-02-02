It wasn’t much of a match as Al Nassr totally wiped the floor with Inter Miami. Neither Cristiano Ronaldo, injured, nor Lionel Messi, hurt but played 10 minutes, due to contract obligations, really partook in the match. Still with Luis Suarez on one side and Otavio on the other it was a Al Nassr show which ended 6-0.



It was a humiliating defeat for Inter Miami who have not won a game since September of last year and are winless with their new look side in preseason. Tata Martino looked lost as his team was a defensive nightmare.



To add insult to injury Aymeric Laporte, a defender, would score a goal from half field in the first half. New signing Julian Gressel spoke to the media afterward and addressed many issues but one of them was a chance to play Al Nassr again.



Julian Gressel on Al Nassr rematch



In the mix zoned the former Atlanta United player stated, the team “would love to have a rematch” , then compared where both teams are at in their seasons, “I don’t think you can compare,” Gressel said. “We are very early on in the process, only in our third week together as a team after a long couple months off.



“So, you can’t really compare. I think we would love to have a rematch at some point. That’s the competitor in me, maybe in an official competition like a Club World Cup.”



Inter Miami and heat with local media



Recently Inter Miami beat reporter Michelle Kaufman called out the team for the lack of star power presence at the press conferences. Mainly not being able to talk to Lionel Messi, who has not spoken formally to the local media since the eve of the Leagues Cup final.



On social media Julian Gressel was slammed by pundits and fans as the club’s new spokesperson since many fans are complaining that Messi rarely speaks after any game.