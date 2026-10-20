Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Champions League game on October 20, 2026

Stuttgart welcome Atletico Madrid to the MHPArena for a UEFA Champions League league-phase clash on October 20, 2026. With both sides looking to strengthen their European campaigns, find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Tuesday, October 20, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Golazo Live Stream Paramount+, DANZ USA

How to Watch Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on Paramount+ and DAZN USA, with streaming access depending on their subscription. CBS Sports Golazo also provides UEFA Champions League coverage and analysis.

Can I Watch Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid for Free?

There is no confirmed free streaming option specifically for Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid in the United States. Paramount+ requires a paid subscription to access its live UEFA Champions League coverage.

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Match Preview: What’s at Stake?

Stuttgart and Atletico Madrid meet for the first time in a competitive fixture on Tuesday, with both clubs aiming to build momentum in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

The game marks the third matchday of the league phase, in which all 36 teams compete in a single standings table. The top eight qualify directly for the round of 16, while teams finishing ninth through 24th enter the knockout phase play-offs.

Robin Le Normand of Atletico Madrid (Source: Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

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Stuttgart have made an encouraging start in Europe, winning their opening two matches. They defeated Viking 3-1 before recording a convincing 3-0 away victory over Slovan Bratislava on October 14.

However, Sebastian Hoeneb‘s team suffered a 1-0 Bundesliga defeat to Hamburger SV over the weekend, highlighting the contrast between its European results and domestic struggles.

Atletico Madrid arrive in Germany in strong form. Diego Simeone‘s side beat Manchester United 2-0 on October 13, extending their winning run across competitions to six matches, according to pre-match reporting. They will look to carry that momentum into Europe and collect another important result away from home.

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Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Stuttgart (4-2-3-1): Dennis Seimen; Ramon Hendriks, Julian Chabot, Finn Jeltsch, Josha Vagnoman; Angelo Stiller, Grischa Promel; Chris Fuhrich, Deniz Undav, Bilal El Khannouss; Dzenan Pejcinovic.

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Alejandro Grimaldo, David Hancko, Marc Pubill, Marcos Llorente; Alex Baena, Morten Hjulmand, Pablo Barrios, Giuliano Simeone; Julian Alvarez, Lee Kang-in.

What Time Is the Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid Match?

Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid kicks off on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. The league-phase match will take place at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany, with a scheduled local kickoff of 9:00 PM CEST.

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