Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Bundesliga game on September 19, 2026

Stuttgart host Borussia Dortmund at the MHPArena on Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 Bundesliga season. With Dortmund unbeaten after three games and Stuttgart looking to recover from a difficult start, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Tournament Bundesliga Date Saturday, September 19, 2026 Time 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 PM PT TV Channels Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, Fandango

How to watch Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch in the United States on Fubo, Fandango, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo and Universo NOW.

Can I watch Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund for free?

For viewers who already have access to Fubo, the service also lists the Stuttgart-Dortmund matchup and currently advertises a 5-day free-trial option on its match page, although trial eligibility and terms can vary by account.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Borussia Dortmund are putting a perfect Bundesliga start on the line against Stuttgart, who need a result at the MHPArena after taking just three points from their opening three matches. Niko Kovac‘s side have won all three of their league games and sit second with nine points, while Stuttgart are 14th with one victory and two defeats.

Waldemar Anton of Borussia Dortmund during the Bundesliga 2026/27 match (Source: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Dortmund have made an early statement in the 2026-27 campaign, winning their first three Bundesliga matches for the first time in 11 years. Their latest victory came in convincing fashion, a 3-0 home win over Paderborn, with Felix Nmecha scoring twice. A fourth consecutive league victory would keep BVB firmly among the early leaders and extend their unbeaten start.

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For Stuttgart, the priority is different. Sebastian Hoeneb‘s team are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Hoffenheim and have already suffered two losses in the league. The coach has specifically highlighted the need for greater defensive solidity without sacrificing the team’s attacking threat.

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund: Predicted Lineups

Stuttgart (3-4-2-1): Fabian Bredlow; Ramon Hendriks, Julian Chabot, Finn Jeltsch; Maximilian Mittelstadt, Atakan Karazor, Grischa Promel, Josha Vagnoman; Deniz Undav, Chris Fuhrich; Dzenan Pejcinovic.

Borussia Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Joane Gadou; Daniel Svensson, Jobe Bellingham, Joey Veerman, Julian Ryerson; Ethan Nwaneri, Fabio Silva; Serhou Guirassy.

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What time is the Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund match?

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off on Saturday, September 19, at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Bundesliga fixture is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. local time in Stuttgart, with the match taking place at the MHPArena.