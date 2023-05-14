Inter and AC Milan will face against each other in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this interesting game.

[Watch Inter vs AC Milan online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the second game of this semifinal and the “Derby Della Madonnina” promises to be very intense. The main favorites to advance to the final are undoubtedly Inter, who in the first leg beat AC Milan 2-0 as visitors, a result that of course is not definitive, but it is difficult to reverse.

As if that were not enough, the “Rossoneri” also come from a very bad game against Spezia (a team that is fighting for relegation), in which they lost 2-0. The fans demanded much more effort from their players, and they will undoubtedly have to show something better than what they showed in the first leg if they want to reach the final.

Inter probable lineup

Inter have the advantage that even a defeat by one goal difference qualifies them for the final. Still, they should not be overconfident.

Inter possible lineup: André Onana; Bastoni, Acerbi, Darmian; Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Çalhanoğlu, Barella, Dumfries; Džeko, Martínez.

AC Milan probable lineup

Milan need to win by two goals to reverse the series. The team that will play this second leg will be more or less the same one that lost to Spezia the last weekend.

AC Milan possible lineup: Maignan; Hernández, Tomori, Kjaer, Calabria; Tonali, Pobega; Origi, Díaz, Saelemaekers; Giroud.