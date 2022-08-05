Inter and Villarreal will play against each other a 2022 pre-season summer friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Inter vs Villarreal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 friendly game in your country

In one the most interesting 2022 pre-season summer friendly European club games, the Internazionale of Italy will face the Spanish Villarreal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Two teams that hope to improve what they have done in the 2021/2022 season face each other in this friendly game. The performance of both was good, but without a doubt they hope to do much better. Inter were the runners-up in Serie A, just 2 points behind Milan. In the UEFA Champions League they were eliminated by Liverpool in the round of 16.

Villarreal finished in 7th place in La Liga last season, which allows them to play in the Conference League playoffs. However, that was not the best of them in the semester, as they were the big surprise of the UEFA Champions League, reaching the semi-finals. If they manage to maintain that high level, this year will undoubtedly be a very tough team.

Inter vs Villarreal: Kick-Off Time

Inter will play against Villarreal in this 2022 summer friendly game this Saturday, August 6 at Stadio Adriatico in Pescara, Italy

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Brunei: 2:30 AM (7 August)

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (7 August)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Spain: 8:30 PM

Inter vs Villarreal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4

Brunei: Astro Go

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go

Mexico: Star+

Spain: Movistar Laliga, Movistar+

