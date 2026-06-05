Canada vs Ireland: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 5, 2026

Canada take on Ireland at the Saputo Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. The home team, Canada, prepares for the World Cup against an Ireland side that narrowly missed out on qualification. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Canada vs Ireland Tournament Friendly Date Friday, June 5, 2026 Time 7:30 PM (ET) / 4:30 PM (PT) TV Channels FS2 Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV

How to watch Canada vs Ireland in the USA

Viewers can tune in to this marquee contest through multiple viewing options. The broadcast will be available on FS2, with live streaming offered via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV.

Fans watching on any of these services will be able to catch every crucial play, momentum-shifting moment, and dramatic finish as the matchup unfolds in real time.

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Can I watch Canada vs Ireland for free?

Soccer supporters in the United States can watch this featured matchup live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV, all carrying the channel broadcasting the game nationwide.

New users can also take advantage of free trials, including five days from Fubo and DirecTV Stream and three days from Hulu + Live TV, to stream the action at no initial cost.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With the World Cup on the horizon, Canada continues to build momentum and refine a squad capable of making a deep run on home soil. Fresh off a 2-0 victory over Uzbekistan, the Canadians return home aiming to extend their strong form against Ireland in another valuable test.

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Ireland, on the other hand, arrive with plenty to prove after an unexpected second-place finish in their qualifying group ultimately ended in playoff heartbreak, leaving them outside the World Cup field.

Now focused on laying the foundation for future competitions, Ireland will look to challenge a Canadian side eager to keep its upward trajectory moving forward.

Canada vs Ireland: Predicted Lineups

Canada (4-4-2): Dayne St. Clair, Alistair Johnston, Joel Waterman, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

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Ireland (5-3-2): Mark Travers, Seamus Coleman, Nathan Collins, Jake O’Brien, Liam Scales, Corrie Ndaba, Jayson Molumby, Conor Coventry, Jamie McGrath, Chiedozie Ogbene, Troy Parrott.

Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland – David Balogh/Getty Images

What time is the Canada vs Ireland match?

The match kicks off today, June 5, at 7:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 7:30 PM

Central Time: 6:30 PM

Mountain Time: 5:30 PM

Pacific Time: 4:30 PM