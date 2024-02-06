Iran and Qatar are set to square off in the semifinals of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Here, you will find all the information you need about this game, including details on how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.
It is the second of the semifinals of an Asian tournament that has really had great surprises, for example what was the great performance of a modest team like Tajikistan, which managed to reach the quarterfinals. But the most surprising thing has been Jordan’s performance.
The Arab nation is the first of the finalists, eliminating the favorites South Korea. Their rivals will be one of these two teams. On the one hand there will be the locals, Qatar, who want to make the fact of playing at home count. However, Iran are very tough and are in search of the title.
Iran vs Qatar: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (February 8)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (February 8)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 8)
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Iran vs Qatar: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Brazil: Star+
Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia
Egypt: beIN Asian Cup 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Focus
India: FanCode
Indonesia: RCTI Vision+, RCTI+
International: YouTube, Triller TV+, Onefootball
Iran: Shabake 3 Persiana Sports
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Focus
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Sand Ball
Mexico: Star+, ESPN
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Asian Cup 1
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Focus
Philippines: RCTI+
Portugal: Sport TV3
Qatar: beIN Asian Cup 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Asian Cup 1, SSC, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia
Singapore: meWATCH
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Focus
Spain: LaLiga+ Spain
Sweden: TV4 Play
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Asian Cup 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal