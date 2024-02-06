Iran and Qatar are set to square off in the semifinals of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Here, you will find all the information you need about this game, including details on how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.

It is the second of the semifinals of an Asian tournament that has really had great surprises, for example what was the great performance of a modest team like Tajikistan, which managed to reach the quarterfinals. But the most surprising thing has been Jordan’s performance.

The Arab nation is the first of the finalists, eliminating the favorites South Korea. Their rivals will be one of these two teams. On the one hand there will be the locals, Qatar, who want to make the fact of playing at home count. However, Iran are very tough and are in search of the title.

Iran vs Qatar: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (February 8)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (February 8)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 8)

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Iran vs Qatar: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia

Egypt: beIN Asian Cup 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Focus

India: FanCode

Indonesia: RCTI Vision+, RCTI+

International: YouTube, Triller TV+, Onefootball

Iran: Shabake 3 Persiana Sports

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Focus

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Sand Ball

Mexico: Star+, ESPN

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Asian Cup 1

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Focus

Philippines: RCTI+

Portugal: Sport TV3

Qatar: beIN Asian Cup 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Asian Cup 1, SSC, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia

Singapore: meWATCH

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Focus

Spain: LaLiga+ Spain

Sweden: TV4 Play

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Asian Cup 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal