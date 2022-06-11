Ireland and Scotland meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The home team is desperate for a win to rebuild their streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.
Ireland have only one win in 2022 during a friendly game against Lithuania 1-0, that game was at home, but the recent loss against Ukraine was also at home 0-1. The team had a good winning streak since September 4, 2021 but that record came to an end with their first game in the Nations League, Ireland losing 0-1 against Armenia.
Scotland are group leaders with three points but Ukraine also has three points, but the Scots are in the first spot thanks to +2 goal difference. They won against Armenia 2-0 at home, that was their first win in the tournament.
Ireland vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 2:00 AM (June 12)
Belize: 10:00 AM
Botswana: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Brunei: 12:00 AM (June 12)
Burundi: 6:00 PM
Ethiopia: 7:00 PM
Fiji: 4:00 AM (June 12)
France: 6:00 PM
Gambia: 4:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Lesotho: 6:00 PM
Liberia: 4:00 PM
Malawi: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 12)
Mauritius: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Montenegro: 6:00 PM
Namibia: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (June 12)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Rwanda: 6:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 4:00 PM
Solomon Islands: 3:00 AM (June 12)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Sudan: 6:00 PM
Sudan: 6:00 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Uganda: 7:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 6:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 6:00 PM
Ireland vs Scotland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Belize: ESPN Norte
Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Brazil: Star+, SporTV
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
France: L'Equipe Web
Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE Player, RTE 2, Premier Player HD
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Montenegro: Arena Sport 2
Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1
Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
United States: FuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1
Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
