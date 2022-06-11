Ireland take on Scotland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Ireland and Scotland meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The home team is desperate for a win to rebuild their streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Ireland have only one win in 2022 during a friendly game against Lithuania 1-0, that game was at home, but the recent loss against Ukraine was also at home 0-1. The team had a good winning streak since September 4, 2021 but that record came to an end with their first game in the Nations League, Ireland losing 0-1 against Armenia.

Scotland are group leaders with three points but Ukraine also has three points, but the Scots are in the first spot thanks to +2 goal difference. They won against Armenia 2-0 at home, that was their first win in the tournament.

Ireland vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 12)

Belize: 10:00 AM

Botswana: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Brunei: 12:00 AM (June 12)

Burundi: 6:00 PM

Ethiopia: 7:00 PM

Fiji: 4:00 AM (June 12)

France: 6:00 PM

Gambia: 4:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Lesotho: 6:00 PM

Liberia: 4:00 PM

Malawi: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 12)

Mauritius: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Montenegro: 6:00 PM

Namibia: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (June 12)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Rwanda: 6:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:00 PM

Solomon Islands: 3:00 AM (June 12)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Sudan: 6:00 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 6:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 6:00 PM

Ireland vs Scotland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Belize: ESPN Norte

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Brazil: Star+, SporTV

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

France: L'Equipe Web

Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE Player, RTE 2, Premier Player HD

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Montenegro: Arena Sport 2

Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

United States: FuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland anywhere

