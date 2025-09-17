Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr vs Istiklol in AFC Champions League Two today, Sep. 17?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr experienced a challenging start to the season, facing an early setback by losing to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup via a penalty shootout. However, with two consecutive victories under their belts in the Saudi Pro League, the team are eager to shine as they embark on their AFC Champions League Two campaign against Istiklol.

Following last season’s disappointment, where Al Nassr failed to secure any titles, both Ronaldo and the team are determined to avoid a repeat performance. The Portuguese superstar contributed significantly to last season’s efforts, and both he and the club are resolute in their pursuit of silverware this time around.

As they approach this upcoming fixture, Al Nassr are keen to kick off the tournament with a victory. Securing a win could serve as a positive catalyst for the team, aiming to capture titles alongside Ronaldo, an iconic figure known for his celebrated triumphs during his illustrious days in Europe.

Istiklol, part of Group D along with Al Nassr, Goa, and Al-Zawraa, compete in the Tajikistan Premier League. The encounter against Istiklol offer Al Nassr a prime opportunity to extend their promising start to the season.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr vs Istiklol?

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be featuring in today’s lineup against Istiklol in the AFC Champions League Two, according to reports from Arabic media outlet Al-Riyadiyah. Ronaldo purportedly requested to rest after a hectic schedule, having played numerous matches for both Al Nassr and Portugal in September.

In Ronaldo’s reported absence, Al Nassr would look to stars such as Sadio Mane, with potential support from the likes of Kingsley Coman and Joao Felix, to step up and fill the void. A tactical adjustment will be necessary to address the potential absence of the leading striker.

Predicted lineup for Al Nassr vs Istiklol

As Ronaldo is reportedly sidelined for today’s match, Mane emerges as a crucial alternative to spearhead the attack against the Tajikistan side. His impact has been significant in recent fixtures, contributing two goals, alongside impressive performances from Felix. Al Nassr hope to maintain their positive momentum and secure a strong start in their quest for regional dominance.

This is the predicted lineup for Al Nassr:

Goalkeeper: R. Al-Najjar

Defenders: N. Boushal, M. Simakan, I. Martinez, A. Yahya

Midfielders: K. Coman, M. Brozovic, Angelo, S. Mane

Forwards: J. Felix, Ali Al-Hassan

