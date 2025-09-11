Aymeric Laporte breaks silence after leaving Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr as FIFA finally approves Athletic Club return

As Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr gear up for a new Saudi Pro League season, FIFA has officially approved the transfer of Aymeric Laporte back to Athletic Club, reversing an earlier decision to block the move. The Spanish defender will now return to Bilbao for the upcoming campaign.

Initially, FIFA rejected the transfer after the necessary paperwork was submitted past the deadline. However, according to Diario AS, the agreement between the two clubs had been finalized on time, and the delay stemmed from Al Nassr’s submission rather than Athletic’s.

Athletic confirmed the approval in a statement on its official website: “FIFA has authorized the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to obtain the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. Once the ITC is issued, Aymeric Laporte will be eligible to register with Athletic Club”.

This marks Laporte’s second stint with the Basque side, the club where he began his professional career. During his first spell, he played 222 matches across all competitions, scored 10 goals, and helped the team lift the Spanish Super Cup in 2015 with a 5-1 aggregate win over Lionel Messi’s Barcelona.

Laporte won the 2015 Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona with Athletic Club. (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Laporte’s farewell message

Laporte joined Al Nassr in 2023 after a trophy-filled spell at Manchester City, where he won the UEFA Champions League. In Saudi Arabia, the Spanish defender made 69 appearances and scored nine goals but was unable to win silverware alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

As speculation grew this summer about his departure, head coach Jorge Jesus left Laporte out of the squad for Al Nassr’s European preseason tour and their trip to Hong Kong for the Saudi Super Cup.

Before finalizing his exit, Laporte posted a heartfelt message to Al Nassr fans on X (formerly Twitter): “Dear Al Nassr fans, my time at this great club has come to an end. I’m grateful for this experience, full of memories and growth, and proud to have been part of the SPL rise on the world stage. It’s been an honor to share the pitch with so many top players. I wish the club nothing but success for the future”.