Although he is already 40 years, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be a pivotal figure for his national team. His recent performances for Al Nassr, where he netted goals in consecutive matches, underscore his top notch shape. As Portugal gear up for their2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers debut against Armenia, fans eagerly anticipate updates on Ronaldo’s condition, with expectations high for him to start in today’s game.

Cristiano Ronaldo enters the match against Armenia in peak condition, having recently dodged injuries with Al Nassr. With his impressive form, head coach Roberto Martinez is likely to include him in Portugal’s starting lineup as he aims to secure a firm footing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, relying on the veteran’s consistent excellence demonstrated in recent fixtures.

Despite remaining a formidable goal-scorer, Cristiano fell short in the 2022 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, ending six goals behind leader Harry Kane, who netted 12 times. As he potentially faces his final qualifiers, Ronaldo eyes a return to the top scorer spot. Under the guidance of new coach Roberto Martinez, he has shown a more liberated playing style, which motivates fans to see him clinch again the top scorer award.

Cristiano Ronaldo has cemented his legacy in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, standing as the all-time leading scorer with an impressive 41 goals. He holds an 18-goal lead over his closest competitor, Harry Kane. With upcoming matches still on his schedule, the Portuguese star has the potential to further extend his record-breaking lead in the annals of Qualifier history.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring a goal during the 2025 UEFA Nations League.

Portugal predicted lineup vs Armenia

Throughout his tenure with the national team, head coach Roberto Martinez has consistently trusted a solid core of players. Nevertheless, he faces a reshuffle in the starting lineup as Rafael Leao sits out with a calf injury and Diogo Dalot battles muscle issues. On a brighter note, Cristiano Ronaldo remains fit and poised to spearhead the team’s offensive efforts.

With this in mind, Portugal could play as follows against Armenia: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Antonio Silva, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; Francisco Conceicao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pedro Neto.

Cristiano Ronaldo challenges critics of the Saudi Pro League’s level with his outstanding form

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s confirmed arrival to Saudi Arabia, many fans speculated that it signaled the twilight of his professional career. Doubts swirled about his status as a starter for Portugal. Yet, he has defied critics, emerging as one of the league’s leading scorers and the unrivaled star of Al Nassr.

He clinched the top-scorer title in the league twice, netting 35 goals in the 2023-24 season and 25 in 2024-25. While the league championship has eluded him, Cristiano remains a paragon for aspiring soccer players, showcasing an indomitable will to succeed that has sustained his global influence.

In contrast to many head coaches, Roberto Martinez supports players who have joined the Saudi Pro League. He continues to select talents like Joao Felix, Ruben Neves, and Joao Cancelo, all of whom thrive in that league. Martinez added that he focuses on player performance and consistency was rewarded when the team triumphed in the 2025 UEFA Nations League.