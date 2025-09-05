Lionel Messi scores goal No. 114 for Argentina: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have with Portugal?

Lionel Messi may have played his final World Cup qualifier on home soil, but he made it a memorable one. The Inter Miami star scored twice in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Venezuela, lifting his career total with the national team to 114 goals. The milestone immediately reignited comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo’s international scoring record with Portugal.

While Messi reached goal No. 114 during Thursday’s South American qualifier, Ronaldo remains the all-time leader in men’s international soccer with 138 goals for Portugal. The two superstars sit first and second on the list, followed by Iran’s Ali Daei, who retired with 108.

The night carried extra emotion in Buenos Aires, where Messi confirmed this would be his last qualifier in Argentina. Beyond his record as the country’s all-time leading scorer, the captain also holds the national team’s assist record with 59.

Messi’s World Cup qualifying records with Argentina

If Thursday’s match truly marked Lionel Messi’s final World Cup qualifier in Argentina — as he won’t travel for Tuesday’s game against Ecuador — the Inter Miami star leaves the competition as the most accomplished player in South American qualifying history.

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal against Venezuela with Thiago Almada. (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Messi has played 72 qualifiers, tying Ecuador’s Ivan Hurtado for the all-time appearances record. He also tops the scoring charts with 36 goals, ahead of Uruguay’s Luis Suarez, who has 29.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed the decision to rest Messi for the Ecuador trip was his call: “He has made an enormous effort, a big sacrifice. He deserves to rest and be with his family”. Scaloni added that any decision about Messi’s future will be up to the captain himself, including the option to play at the 2026 World Cup.