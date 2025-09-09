Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal vs Hungary today, September 9?

Portugal dazzled fans with a commanding performance against Armenia, reinforcing their dominance as Group F leaders in the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Their next challenge is Hungary, where they aim to solidify their status as favorites. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s scoring brilliance remains crucial, and fans eagerly await updates on his status for this pivotal match.

Cristiano Ronaldo, free from recent injury concerns, is primed to start for Portugal, showcasing peak form. Head coach Roberto Martinez is likely to include him in the lineup against Hungary, recognizing his continued importance to the team’s strategy. Martinez has revitalized the veteran by focusing his energy on offense and relieving him of defensive duties. This strategic shift has already paid off, with the veteran star scoring a brace against Armenia.

Cristiano’s success is not solely his merit; it’s also Roberto Martinez’s knack for crafting an ideal environment for the veteran. Unlike before, the team now boasts a robust defense, where stars like Goncalo Inacio and Ruben Dias shine alongside Joao Neves and Vitinha, who provide crucial balance. Additionally, the skill of Joao Felix and the speed of Pedro Neto greatly enhance Ronaldo’s surroundings, minimizing his defensive responsibilities.

Portugal predicted lineup vs Hungary

Although Portugal impressed in their last game, head coach Roberto Martinez may still make slight changes to the starting lineup. They have no injuries or suspensions to worry about, but Bernardo Silva could return to the team. Aside from that, they might stick with a similar squad for their second 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers game.

With this in mind, Roberto Martinez’s Portugal could lineup as follows against Hungary: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Goncalo Inacio, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha; Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hungary predicted lineup vs Portugal

Hungary, unlike Portugal, must adjust their starting lineup due to Roland Sallai’s red card in the previous game. Moreover, head coach Marco Rossi might also bring in Bence Otvos to strengthen the midfield. Despite these potential changes, the team could largely remain the same, as it has developed a solid offensive rhythm with Bendeguz Bolla leading the attack.

Considering this, Marco Rossi’s Hungary could lineup like this against Portugal: Denes Dibusz; Loic Nego, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Milos Kerkez; Callum Styles; Bendeguz Bolla, Bendeguz Bolla, Bence Otvos, Zsolt Nagy; Barnabas Varga.