Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores an important for Portugal in the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers debut vs Armenia

Fresh off their victory as 2025 UEFA Nations League champions, Portugal enter the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with momentum and high expectations. In their game against Armenia, head coach Roberto Martinez’s squad quickly asserted their dominance. Just minutes after Joao Felix’s first goal, Cristiano Ronaldo added his own tally to secure a comfortable advantage and propel Portugal towards a commanding victory.

In the opening moments, Portugal dominated the field, demonstrating commanding possession and quickly finding the net. Pedro Neto delivered a precise cross from outside the area, which Cristiano Ronaldo expertly converted with a first-touch strike, outmaneuvering goalkeeper Henri Avagyan.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

*Developing story…