Trending topics:
world cup qualifiers

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores an important for Portugal in the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers debut vs Armenia

In Portugal's debut in the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, head coach Roberto Martinez's squad swiftly dominated Armenia. Within just 22 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his prowess, netting the team's second goal and making an undeniable impact.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2025 final.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2025 final.

Fresh off their victory as 2025 UEFA Nations League champions, Portugal enter the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with momentum and high expectations. In their game against Armenia, head coach Roberto Martinez’s squad quickly asserted their dominance. Just minutes after Joao Felix’s first goal, Cristiano Ronaldo added his own tally to secure a comfortable advantage and propel Portugal towards a commanding victory.

In the opening moments, Portugal dominated the field, demonstrating commanding possession and quickly finding the net. Pedro Neto delivered a precise cross from outside the area, which Cristiano Ronaldo expertly converted with a first-touch strike, outmaneuvering goalkeeper Henri Avagyan.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

*Developing story…

daniel villar pardo
Daniel Villar Pardo
ALSO READ
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal vs Armenia today, September 6?
Soccer

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal vs Armenia today, September 6?

Lionel Messi scores goal No. 114 for Argentina: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have with Portugal?
Soccer

Lionel Messi scores goal No. 114 for Argentina: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have with Portugal?

Lionel Messi reaches two goals with Argentina in 2025: How many has Cristiano Ronaldo scored with Portugal this year?
Soccer

Lionel Messi reaches two goals with Argentina in 2025: How many has Cristiano Ronaldo scored with Portugal this year?

NY Yankees' Boone reveals tactical shift to protect Judge's arm after injury return
MLB

NY Yankees' Boone reveals tactical shift to protect Judge's arm after injury return

Better Collective Logo