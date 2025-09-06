In the past 17 years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have fueled one of the greatest rivalries in sports history, dominating as the world’s premier soccer players. This intense competition has extended to the international stage, where both athletes have amassed remarkable statistics. Yet, the Portuguese star has recently edged out his Argentine counterpart in a truly astonishing stat, bringing him closer to a world record.

In a standout performance against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace, elevating his career tally to 39 goals in World Cup qualifying matches. This achievement propels the Portuguese icon past his long-time rival Lionel Messi, who sits at 36 goals. Now, Ronaldo is on the brink of making history as he’s just two goals shy of overtaking Carlos Ruiz to become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifying history, according to MisterChip.

Lionel Messi is set to miss the upcoming game on September 9th against Ecuador. This absence could mark the end of his participation in the World Cup Qualifiers. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, with five matches still on his slate, has a prime opportunity to capitalize. He could surpass the record and widen his margin over the Argentine legend, possibly relegating him to third place on the all-time leaderboard.

Top 5 all-time top scorers in World Cup Qualifiers history

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may top the list as the highest-scoring active players in World Cup Qualifiers history, but another active player is rapidly closing in on their record. Here’s a look at the top five scorers actively competing in World Cup qualifiers.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring a goal during the 2025 UEFA Nations League.

1. Carlos Ruiz 39 goals 2. Cristiano Ronaldo 38 goals 3. Lionel Messi 36 goals 4. Ali Daei 35 goals 5. Robert Lewandowski 31 goals

Which are the 2026 World Cup qualifiers upcoming games for Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal?

After a commanding victory over Armenia in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Portugal have several crucial fixtures ahead to book their ticket to the tournament. On September 9, they will travel to face Hungary in the second of their opening doubleheader.

Following a nearly month-long break from UEFA international competition, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team will welcome Ireland and then Hungary on October 11 and 14, respectively.

Portugal’s qualifiers campaign is far from over as they will face a final doubleheader against Ireland and Armenia scheduled for November 13 and 16. These matches will mark the end of their journey towards the 2026 World Cup. Entering as one of the most promising teams, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team boasts an ideal blend of youth and experience in its lineup.

