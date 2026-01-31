Trending topics:
Sam Darnold’s teammate receives hefty fine ahead of Super Bowl LX: Seahawks vs Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks are playing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. However, one of Sam Darnold's teammates will pay a big fine ahead of the game.

By Bruno Milano

QB Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks (NFL 2026)
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesQB Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks (NFL 2026)

The New England Patriots await for their Super Bowl LX match against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, for one of Sam Darnold‘s teammates, it’s paying time before getting ready for the big game.

Riq Woolen was fined $17,398 for taunting, a penalty he got against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game. The timing of the penalty didn’t cost the Seahawks the game, but it certainly didn’t help their case.

Woolen started seven games in the regular season with one interception and 12 passes defended. He has been good for the Seahawks but he needs to find peace of mind where the game gets heated.

The taunting was the start of an awful sequence for Woolen

It all started with an actual highlight. Woolen made a great coverage but then proceeded to celebrate unnecessarily against the Rams sideline. That warranted the Rams a first down and 15 yards. In the very next play, he was absolutely decimated by Rams wideout Puka Nacua for a long touchdown.

As if that wasn’t enough, he also got screamed at by teammates in the sidelines. Now, the bad streak continues due to the fine. At least it won’t affect his participation in Super Bowl LX against the Patriots, but the coaching staff will surely warn him about making costly mistakes like this one.

Sam Darnold could ‘definitely’ lose Seahawks coach after Super Bowl LX vs Patriots

Woolen and the Seahawks secondary will be key against the Pats

Seattle had the 10th-best passing defense in the NFL. That will be key going against the MVP contender, Drake Maye. Maye hasn’t been able to shine this postseason, but now will have two weeks to study the Seahawks’ defense alongside offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

On the other hand, Sam Darnold will have to bring his A-game too, as the Pats had the ninth-best passing defense. The fact is that Darnold at least has one of the most unstoppable wideouts in football.

