Cristiano Ronaldo continues to shine for Al Nassr, delivering one of his best seasons with the club. The Portuguese star has already netted 16 goals and provided three assists in the Saudi Pro League, while also adding six goals in the AFC Champions League. With his dominance on the pitch, the club’s front office is optimistic that this could be the year they secure major titles. Now, Al Nassr faces a crucial clash against Persepolis, with first place in the tournament standings on the line.

Since the arrival of Colombian forward Jhon Jader Duran, Ronaldo has shown clear support for the 21-year-old. Their goal celebrations and Ronaldo’s efforts to help Duran adjust to the team have caught the attention of fans, potentially strengthening Al Nassr’s attacking unit.

Despite already securing a spot in the next round, Al Nassr will be aiming to finish atop Group B. However, the club has announced that both Ronaldo and Duran will be unavailable for Monday’s match against Persepolis.

No official reason has been provided for their absence, but it is believed to be a technical decision to allow them to rest ahead of upcoming challenges. There have been no reports indicating injuries for either player.

Al Nassr’s squad for matchup against Persepolis.

The last time Ronaldo didn’t play for Al Nassr

Ronaldo may have turned 40 this year, but he continues to show remarkable energy and commitment for Al Nassr. With the team already through to the next round of the AFC Champions League and in a strong position in the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese star has reaffirmed his dedication to the club. His recent performances have only reinforced that stance.

The last time Ronaldo was absent from Al Nassr’s lineup was in December 2024, when the team faced Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League. Without him, Al Nassr struggled and suffered a 2-1 home defeat. Their only goal came from an own goal by Al Sadd’s Romain Saiss, highlighting a challenging night for Ronaldo’s teammates.

Al Nassr’s probable lineup without Ronaldo and Duran

With both Ronaldo and Duran unavailable, head coach Stefano Pioli will need to adjust his attack. Two players are expected to step up in the forward line as Al Nassr looks to maintain its offensive firepower against Persepolis.

Here’s Al Nassr’s projected starting XI for the upcoming match:

Goalkeeper: Bento

Bento Defenders: Al Ghamdi, Simakan, Laporte, Al Nadji

Al Ghamdi, Simakan, Laporte, Al Nadji Midfielders: Mané, Al Khaibari, Brozović, Otávio

Mané, Al Khaibari, Brozović, Otávio Forwards: Al Fatil, Ghareeb

