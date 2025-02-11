Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese superstar who has conquered stadiums around the world, surprised the footballing world when he signed with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia in December 2022, and has since been under the spotlight.

This move not only marked a milestone in his career, but also set a new record in terms of earnings for a footballer, as his contract secured a substantial income, higher than anything he has ever earned before.

His presence in the Saudi Pro League has elevated the international profile of the league, drawing attention from fans and media worldwide, making the deal a subject of global debate about the appeal of emerging leagues.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary at Al Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a contract with Saudi club Al Nassr in December 2022, becoming the highest-paid footballer in history, with a base salary of 90 million euros annually, according to Sporting News.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lines up on the pitch ahead of the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Al Wasl at King Saud University Stadium on February 03, 2025. (Source: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

This also offers him the possibility of reaching up to 200 million euros by including commercial and sponsorship deals. It has been reported that he could extend his contract until the summer of 2026, according to Barron’s.

In addition to his salary as a player, he has expanded his presence and earnings through various business ventures. His personal brand, “CR7“, reached a record value of 850 million euros in 2025, a 325% increase since 2020.

The combination of his salary at Al Nassr and his various business activities solidifies Ronaldo as one of the most influential and highest-paid personalities in the world of sports and business to this day.

For how much money has Cristiano Ronaldo extended his contract?

Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his contract with Al Nassr until the summer of 2026. While the exact figures of the extension are not fully detailed, his salary is expected to reach 200 million euros, as mentioned earlier.

It is expected that his extended contract will maintain or even exceed this level of compensation, considering the commercial opportunities he brings to the club and the visibility he has provided in recent years.