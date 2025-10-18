Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today, Oct. 18, for Al Nassr vs Al Fateh in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League?

All eyes once again turn toward Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr prepares to face Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League. The atmosphere around the club this week has been filled with speculation regarding the star’s availability, leaving fans eager to see whether he will feature in the upcoming match.

Al-Nassr enters this fixture on a strong run, winning all four of their league matches while conceding just once. Al-Fateh, by contrast, remains near the bottom of the table, still seeking its first win. Saturday’s clash will test a dominant side against a team desperate for results.

Under Jorge Jesus, Al-Nassr has bounced back after an early Super Cup setback, recording seven consecutive victories across competitions. Their latest 2–0 win over Al-Zawraa highlighted a team organized, confident, and balanced in attack.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play?

All indications suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo will feature against Al-Fateh. The Portuguese star found the net in last week’s 2–0 victory over Al-Ittihad and remains at the center of Jorge Jesus’ system. With three goals already this season, his influence extends beyond scoring — his leadership and professionalism continue to inspire those around him.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (C) celebrates after scoring his goal during the Saudi Super Cup final. Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images.

At 40 years old, Ronaldo’s ability to perform at such a high level remains remarkable. His presence alone reshapes opponents’ defensive plans, and Saturday’s fixture offers yet another chance for him to reaffirm his stature as the face of Saudi soccer.

Al-Nassr’s potential lineup vs Al-Fateh

Both sides are expected to present competitive starting elevens, with Al-Nassr set to showcase their attacking arsenal led by Cristiano Ronaldo, supported by a creative midfield built around Marcelo Brozovic. On the other side, Al-Fateh will likely opt for a disciplined and compact structure in an effort to absorb pressure and exploit transitions against the league contenders.

Al-Nassr (4-2-3-1): Bento; Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Ayman Yahya, Boushal; Marcelo Brozovic, Angelo; Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo.

