FIFA U-20 World Cup champions all-time list by year: Which national team has won the most times?

Since its inception in 1977, the FIFA U-20 World Cup has been a proving ground for soccer’s rising stars. Each tournament tells a story of emerging talent, unforgettable matches and nations staking their claim on the global stage.

Some countries have dominated eras, while others have pulled off shocking upsets. Year by year, the list of winnersreflects the shifting power, capturing moments that often forecast the sport’s future icons.

Tracking the winners across decades reveals patterns of excellence and fleeting brilliance alike. From breakthrough triumphs to repeated successes, the all-time list of champions paints a vivid picture of youth soccer’s evolving landscape.

Who was the last FIFA U-20 World Cup champion?

The Uruguay U-20 national team is the current champion of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, having clinched their historic first title at the 2023 tournament held in Argentina. In a fiercely contested final on June 11, 2023, the Celeste defeated Italy with a narrow 1-0 victory, finally reaching the summit after two previous heart-breaking runners-up finishes in 1997 and 2013.

Teammates of Uruguay U20 celebrate with the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup trophy. (Source: Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)

The decisive moment came late in the match, when forward Luciano Rodriguez headed home in the 86th minute, sparking jubilant celebrations across Uruguay. This win solidified a phenomenal tournament run for coach Marcelo Broli’s side, who navigated a challenging knockout phase that included victories over Gambia, the USA and Israel.

This championship firmly established the 2023 squad as a golden generation, proving that while the tournament often highlights individual future stars—such as Italy’s Golden Ball winner Cesare Casadei—team unity and defensive fortitude are often the keys to lifting the trophy.

Which country has won the most FIFA U-20 World Cups?

When discussing dominance in the FIFA U-20 World Cup, one nation stands above all others: Argentina. The South American giants hold the unequivocal record for the most titles won, boasting an impressive six championships in the tournament’s history.

Sergio Aguero and Maximiliano Moralez with the FIFA U-20 World Cup Canada trophy in 2007. (Source: Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

This exceptional record speaks to Argentina’s long-standing culture of nurturing young talent, a tradition that saw legends like Diego Maradona (1979) and Lionel Messi (2005) make their global breakthrough on the U-20 stage.

The core of their dominance came between the mid-1990s and mid-2000s under the guidance of coach Jose Nestor Pekerman, who led them to an incredible three titles in just four editions (1995, 1997 and 2001). Argentina added two more trophies in 2005 and 2007, often demonstrating a flair and tactical intelligence unmatched by their peers.

While their fierce continental rivals, Brazil, trail close behind with five titles, Argentina’s unmatched haul of six cements their status as the most successful nation in the competition’s four-decade history.

FIFA U-20 World Cup champions all-time list by year

Year Champion 2023 Uruguay 2019 Ukraine 2017 England 2015 Serbia 2013 France 2011 Brazil 2009 Ghana 2007 Argentina 2005 Argentina 2003 Brazil 2001 Argentina 1999 Spain 1997 Argentina 1995 Argentina 1993 Brazil 1991 Portugal 1989 Portugal 1987 Yugoslavia 1985 Brazil 1983 Brazil 1981 West Germany 1979 Argentina 1977 Soviet Union