Is James Rodriguez playing today for Colombia vs Mexico in international friendly at AT&T Stadium?

Colombia will face Mexico at AT&T Stadium in the first of two international friendlies scheduled in the United States. It’s a valuable test for Nestor Lorenzo’s squad, and many fans are wondering whether James Rodriguez will be on the field to lead the team.

James Rodriguez will start for Colombia against Mexico at AT&T Stadium, as head coach Néstor Lorenzo confirmed the captain’s presence along with Bayern Munich forward Luis Diaz in the starting lineup.

“James, our captain, will play, and Lucho Díaz will play,” Lorenzo said Friday morning from the Colombian team’s hotel in Dallas. “I’ve followed León closely. James started the season well, then his form dipped as several players left, but we have him ready and committed to our system”.

The Argentine coach also emphasized that, during this stage of preparation for the 2026 World Cup, the most important thing for Rodriguez is to stay healthy and maintain consistent playing time with his club.

Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez training for Colombia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

“The most important thing is that he’s fit and playing regularly. We’ll adapt him so he can give his best to the team. We have a strong group, a solid foundation to build a great team, and our goal is to have a successful World Cup,” Lorenzo added.

Two key absences for Colombia

Nestor Lorenzo made a surprising call by leaving out midfielder Jhon Arias of Wolverhampton and forward Jhon Cordoba of Krasnodar for the team’s upcoming friendlies in the United States. Both players had been regulars in previous call-ups and even featured in the starting lineup.

However, Lorenzo explained the decisions were practical. Arias is still adapting to the Premier League, and his performances so far haven’t met expectations. Cordoba, meanwhile, faces a long journey from Russia and was dealing with fatigue, so he was left out for now. Lorenzo expects both players to be available for the November FIFA window.