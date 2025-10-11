Where to watch Mexico vs Colombia live in the USA: International Friendly game

Mexico will face off against Colombia in a 2025 international friendly, offering fans another chapter in this intense rivalry. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

A highly anticipated friendly is on the horizon as two of the region’s top teams, Mexico and Colombia, clash in a FIFA Matchday showdown. Both squads are eager to sharpen their lineups and build momentum ahead of next year’s World Cup in North America.

Colombia enters the matchup off a strong qualifier campaign, highlighted by a 6-3 victory over Venezuela. Mexico, already assured of a World Cup spot as the host nation, looks to rebound after a 2-2 draw with South Korea in their most recent friendly.

When will the Mexico vs Colombia match be played?

Mexico take on Colombia in a 2025 international friendly game this Saturday, October 11, with the match kicking off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Santiago Gimenez and Johan Vasquez of Mexico – Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Mexico vs Colombia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Colombia in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Mexico and Colombia will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options are Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream and ViX.