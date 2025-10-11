Is Luis Diaz playing today for Colombia vs Mexico in international friendly at AT&T Stadium?

Colombia will face Mexico in an international friendly as part of their preparation for the 2026 World Cup, where Mexico will serve as one of the hosts. Already qualified for the tournament, the Colombian side aims to deliver one of its strongest performances yet, led by a new generation of talent anchored by Luis Diaz.

The unbeaten streak of Javier “El Vasco” Aguirre, who has guided the Mexican national team through nine straight matches without a loss, will once again be put to the test against a powerful Colombian squad featuring stars like James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz.

The Colombian team, under Argentine head coach Nestor Lorenzo, will rely heavily on the creativity of attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, currently playing for Leon in Liga MX, and the explosive pace of Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz to cause problems for Mexico in this October 2025 FIFA international window clash.

For Aguirre, the focus remains on continuing to build Mexico’s foundation heading into the end of the year while identifying a consistent core of players capable of leading the team toward making history at the next World Cup.

Luis Diaz of Colombia celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal.

Will Luis Diaz play for Colombia vs Mexico?

During the pre-match press conference ahead of Mexico vs Colombia, head coach Nestor Lorenzo confirmed that winger Luis Diaz will start after showing strong form with Bayern Munich. He also confirmed that James Rodriguez will feature in the starting lineup.

“James, our captain, will play, and Lucho Diaz will play,” Lorenzo said Friday morning from the Colombian team’s base hotel in Dallas. “I’ve followed Leon closely. James started the season well, then his form dipped as several players left, but we have him ready and committed to our system.”

“The most important thing is that he’s fit and playing regularly. We’ll adapt him to give his best to the team. We have a strong group, a solid foundation to build a great team, and our goal is to have a successful World Cup,” Lorenzo added, highlighting the leadership of veterans like James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz, and goalkeeper David Ospina.