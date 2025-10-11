How many fans are attending Mexico vs Colombia at AT&T Stadium today, Oct. 11?

AT&T Stadium prepares for another spectacle as Mexico and Colombia face off, bringing together two of the most passionate nations. Anticipation builds as fans gather, their chants and colors ready to fill the massive venue.

Both teams, having secured spots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, approach this friendly with pride and intensity. While the match may not affect qualification, the stakes of reputation, momentum and regional bragging rights remain high.

Attendance is expected to surge, reflecting soccer’s growing influence in the U.S. and the strong followings of El Tri and Colombia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET, with the stadium buzzing in anticipation of skill, rivalry and electric atmosphere.

Mexico vs Colombia: A packed house expected tonight

The stadium, with a capacity of 80,000, is expected to host a significant crowd, reflecting the high demand for this international friendly. Both teams have a strong following in the United States, particularly in Texas.

An aerial drone view of AT&T Stadium. (Source: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

With both teams boasting passionate fan bases and a history of drawing large crowds in the U.S., the event has generated intense ticket demand. Prices have surged past $800 for premium seats, and lower-tier sections are nearly sold out.

While the official attendance number hasn’t been released yet, early estimates suggest a turnout rivaling previous record-setting MexTour fixtures. The electric atmosphere in Arlington is already building.

Beyond the numbers, the match carries weight for both squads. Mexico is looking to fine-tune its lineup ahead of upcoming qualifiers, while Colombia continues to showcase its new generation of talent.