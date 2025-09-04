Lionel Messi questions his future with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup after win over Venezuela

Argentina came off a dominant 3-0 victory over Venezuela in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, with Lionel Messi scoring a brace. Beyond the result, the night carried an emotional weight, as it marked Messi’s final match on Argentine soil with the national team. The evening ended with the captain’s words casting doubt on his participation in the next World Cup.

After the game, Messi addressed the possibility of playing in the 2026 tournament, turning an already emotional night into something even more profound. He acknowledged that age is catching up to him and that retirement is closer than ever.

“The most logical thing is that I won’t reach the next World Cup, because of my age… But we’re already there, and I’m excited and motivated. I take it day by day,” Messi said about his potential role in the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“I have to be honest with myself. If I’m not feeling good, I’d rather not be there. It’s game by game. Nine months is a lot. We finish the season at the end of the year, and after preseason, I’ll see how I feel. Hopefully, we can achieve our goals in MLS. It’s not something I’m waiting for or that I enjoy, but time passes. It’s been many years. Sometimes I feel good, other times not so much. I haven’t made a decision. I’m excited and motivated, but I go step by step.”

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal against Venezuela.

It was striking to hear him speak in those terms, because despite his age and the stage of his career, Messi continues to prove he can compete at the highest level. His performance against Venezuela for the World Cup Qualifiers, was a reminder of his brilliance, with a flawless display that doubled as a heartfelt farewell. Still, his words left fans with a bittersweet taste, as excitement for his future is clouded by uncertainty.

Messi says farewell with joy to his fans

Messi admitted he had long anticipated this moment, reflecting on both the highs and lows of his journey with Argentina. “I knew it was my last qualifier at home. I’ve lived good and bad moments here, but it’s always a joy to play in front of our fans. We’ve been enjoying every match for a long time,” Messi said after his brace against Venezuela at Mas Monumental.

Speaking about his emotions before the match, Messi added: “I always dreamed of celebrating with my people. I’ve had love and support in Barcelona for years, but my dream was to have it in my country. For many years, people said many things, but I’ll keep the good memories.”

Lautaro gets emotional over Messi’s farewell

Lautaro Martinez also shared his thoughts after Argentina’s 3-0 win over Venezuela, which marked Messi’s last qualifier at home. The Inter Milan striker recognized the weight of the occasion for the entire squad.

“It’s an emotional night, one to remember for what Leo means,” Lautaro said. “Until his last day with us, Leo will continue teaching us. I thank him for everything he has given to the national team and to soccer.”