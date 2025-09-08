Who will be Argentina’s captain and who will wear No. 10 without Messi vs Ecuador?

Argentina gear up for their final match in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Ecuador. However, Lionel Scaloni’s squad faces this crucial game without Lionel Messi. With the Inter Miami star’s absence, the team has already appointed a new captain. Additionally, decisions regarding who will don the iconic No. 10 jersey also seem to be in place.

At the latest press conference, Lionel Scaloni praised Nicolas Otamendi, who will play his final World Cup Qualifiers match against Ecuador. He highlighted his commitment, saying, “He’s one of the players who has given us a huge helping hand as a team. He came to play injured, against his club’s decision. And that says a lot. He’s a very important player for us. He’ll be the captain against Ecuador.”

Even though young players often seize the spotlight, Nicolas Otamendi remains the steadfast anchor of Argentina’s recent global triumphs. Dominating the center-back position, he blends strength and poise, emerging as a pivotal locker-room leader. His impressive contributions earn him the national team captaincy for his final qualifiers match at 37, underscoring his enduring impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Lionel Messi sidelined, speculation surrounds who will don the iconic No. 10 jersey for the national team. Although an official announcement remains pending, ESPN’s Leandro Alves reports that young talent Thiago Almada will wear the iconic jersey vs Ecuador. This temporary honor does not make him yet the official heir, as he joins a list of players who have worn No. 10 while the Inter Miami star continues to play for the national team.

Nicolas Otamendi and Thiago Almada playing for Argentina.

Advertisement

Argentina’s HC Lionel Scaloni hints at key details before last 2026 World Cup qualifier vs Ecuador

Argentina have maintained an impressive pace in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers, clinching a spot in the tournament by Matchday 14. Despite this early success, head coach Lionel Scaloni has consistently relied on a core group of players in his starting lineup, making strategic adjustments as each game unfolds. As they prepare to face Ecuador, Scaloni has unveiled crucial details about his lineup.

Advertisement

see also Messi’s Argentina have opponents and dates confirmed for October friendlies in the US ahead of 2026 World Cup

“We’re playing against a team that’s been doing very well. First with (Gustavo) Alfaro and now with Sebastián (Beccacece). It’s one of the best teams in the world and has some great players. It’s a good test. As for the changes, there are two definite changes and we can still make a few more. We think it’s important to see other players,” Lionel Scaloni said at the press conference.

Advertisement

Scaloni will be missing not only Lionel Messi but also Cristian Romero due to accumulated yellow cards. This absence could allow players like Nicolas Paz, Exequiel Palacios, and Giuliano Simeone to step up against Ecuador. Such changes could signal Argentina’s broader strategy for the year: To aim for a high-quality rotation, suggesting that some players might enjoy more playing time in the near future ahead the 2026 FIFA World Cup.