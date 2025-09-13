Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs Charlotte today, September 13?

Inter Miami‘s strong form hit a snag with a resounding defeat to the Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup. Eager to rebound, the Herons are set to face Charlotte today in a crucial MLS clash, looking to boost their position in the standings. For that reason, all eyes are on Lionel Messi‘s potential participation, especially after his absence from Argentina’s recent Conmebol World Cup qualifiers game against Ecuador stirred doubts.

Although Lionel Messi missed Argentina’s last game, his absence was a personal decision among the head coach and the star rather than a physical problem. In the latest press conference, Javier Mascherano said, “Leo is doing well. He trained with us all week and he’ll be available for the game against Charlotte.” Consequently, he is likely to start in today’s game as Inter Miami will be looking to secure a victory to clinch the fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami’s head coach, Javier Mascherano, has crafted a competitive squad that stands strong in the conference despite recent challenges. Although it faced a setback in the Leagues Cup, the team is already among the top seven with 46 points, even with three or four fewer games played. This strategic positioning leaves the Herons with a promising opportunity to clinch a playoff spot, joining the ranks of the already qualified Philadelphia Union.

Facing Charlotte remains a formidable challenge, yet the Herons have maintained a three-game unbeaten streak against them since their last defeat in October 21, 2023. Despite this, Dean Smith’s squad has launched a strong start in the MLS, led by offensive talents like Wilfried Zaha, Brandt Bronico, and Idan Toklomaty. This impressive lineup threatens Inter Miami’s ambitions of securing a crucial victory.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the Leagues Cup Final against Seattle Sounders.

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs Charlotte

Inter Miami approach their matchup against Charlotte with high expectations, eager to secure a decisive victory. Nevertheless, head coach Javier Mascherano faces a challenge as Luis Suarez is unavailable following an MLS suspension due to his incident in the Leagues Cup. The Herons will also compete without Baltasar Rodriguez, David Ruiz, Allen Obando, and Fafa Picault, all sidelined by injuries.

With this in mind, Inter Miami could line up as follows: Oscar Ustari; Marcelo Weigandt, Gonzalo Lujan, Maximiliano Falcon, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia.

Charlotte predicted lineup vs Inter Miami

Similar to the Herons, Charlotte FC face the match without key players Archie Goodwin and Harry Toffolo, prompting head coach Dean Smith to tweak the lineup. However, fans can still anticipate a familiar strategy that has led to five consecutive wins. For that reason, Wilfried Zaha and Brandt Bronico are expected to remain at the forefront, poised to lead the offensive charge.

Considering this, Charlotte are expected to lineup as follows: Kristijan Kahlina; Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Adilson Malanda, Tim Ream, Nathan Byrne; Ashley Westwood, Djibril Diani; Kerwin Vargas, Brandt Bronico, Wilfried Zaha; Idan Toklomaty.

