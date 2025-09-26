Lionel Messi breaks the silence on his Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets’ professional retirement

Despite arriving at Inter Miami as a veteran, Sergio Busquets quickly became a key and transformative figure for the team. Even with the front office’s efforts to bring in players like Federico Redondo to compete for playing time, the 22-year-old could not steal the spotlight from the Spaniard, who continues to perform impressively. After announcing his retirement at the end of the season, Lionel Messi was quick to respond with an emotional comment.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Sergio Busquets announced his retirement from professional soccer at the end of the season with a video, accompanied by a short but emotive message. “A heartfelt thank you to everyone, and to soccer, for everything. You will always be a part of this beautiful story.”

Following this announcement, Sergio received a flood of comments praising his illustrious career and impact on world soccer. However, the most notable was Lionel Messi, who was quick to react to his post. “Together almost from start to finish… It’s been a privilege to enjoy your soccer, Busi. And we still have a little bit more to go!”.

Since breaking into Barcelona’s first team, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have shared a remarkable journey, aside from Messi’s brief stint with PSG. They have played an impressive 639 games together, the highest tally for Busquets with any teammate. Their chemistry has also led to 33 joint goal participations, another record for Busquets. With both players active until December 2025, the duo has ample time to expand their illustrious legacy.

Lionel Messi #10 and Sergio Busquets #5 of Inter Miami CF walking out the field.

Sergio Busquets announced that his future will remain linked to soccer after retirement

Sergio Busquets, the veteran midfielder with a contract running until December 2025, already envisions his professional path post-retirement. Renowned for his transformative impact on world soccer, he has earned accolades as one of the game’s brightest minds. With a career marked by strategic brilliance and exceptional vision, he plans to remain intricately tied to the sport. Yet, his future involves honing his expertise in a specific role.

In an interview in 2023 with Agencia EFE, Sergio announced that he would seek to become a soccer coach after his retirement. “Playing in a position that requires some knowledge of how to manage the team has influenced me and made me interested in becoming a coach. Preparing things, having everything under control. I’m going to get my coaching license when I leave soccer, and from there, I think I’m going to give it a try. I think I have what it takes, that I’m capable.”

Although this was two years ago, Busquets set his professional path toward coaching, as he has had true mentors by his side. One of them, Pep Guardiola, predicted this future a few years ago. “The Best. He reads absolutely what happens. He anticipates and read the situations fast…He will become an exceptional manager,” he said, as reported by GOAL in 2023.