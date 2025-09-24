Lionel Messi teammate to miss rest of MLS regular season with Inter Miami after undergoing surgery

As MLS enters its decisive stretch leading up to the playoffs, Lionel Messi is leading Inter Miami’s push for a postseason berth. However, the club has suffered a setback with the confirmation that one of its young midfielders will miss the rest of the regular season.

According to Inter Miami insider Jose Armando, Honduran midfielder David Ruiz will sit out the remainder of the 2025 MLS regular season after undergoing surgery to address a lingering muscle issue that has troubled him for much of the year.

The 21-year-old has struggled to stay fit, limiting him to just seven appearances this season. At times he was sidelined due to injury, while on other occasions head coach Javier Mascherano opted not to use him.

Still, Ruiz’s absence is a significant blow to an Inter Miami squad already dealing with recurring injury concerns, leaving Mascherano with fewer rotation options as the team prepares for a demanding run of six matches before the playoffs.

David Ruiz #41 of Inter Miami CF during a game against the Columbus Crew. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Inter Miami’s demanding schedule

The Herons are in the middle of a grueling stretch—seven matches in 22 days. After opening with a loss to Charlotte FC, Miami bounced back with wins over Seattle Sounders and D.C. United to stay in contention for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Up next is a visit to New York City FC at Citi Field, followed by a trip to Toronto FC. Miami will then close the run with home matches at Chase Stadium against Chicago Fire and New England Revolution.

The stakes are high: avoiding defeat against NYCFC would secure Miami’s spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs. That would be a welcome boost for Mascherano, who is already without Allen Obando and suspended midfielder Telasco Segovia, in addition to Ruiz’s season-ending injury.