Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs DC United today, September 20?

After leaving the bad streak defeating the Seattle Sounders, Inter Miami will face DC United in a high stakes game in the MLS. Even if the Herons have lost a key player like Luis Suarez due to his sanction, head coach Javier Mascherano have reached to recompose their offensive line. For that reason, Lionel Messi’s availability for that matchup remains a clear concern among the fans, as his presence could boost their winning path.

Lionel Messi managed to avoid serious injury in Inter Miami’s last game and proved his fitness in their latest training session by participating fully without any issues. Consequently, head coach Javier Mascherano is likely to rely on his star forward in the starting lineup as the Herons strive to ascend the MLS Eastern Conference standings.

For the Herons to secure a victory against DC United, their midfield must match the high performance seen in their previous outing. In recent losses, this was the team’s Achilles’ heel. Sergio Busquets and Yannick Bright need to regain their solid form to offer essential stability to the defensive line, a crucial element in their successes. Additionally, Jordi Alba’s impactful role as a left midfielder could once again play a decisive part in the team’s strategy.

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs DC United

Inter Miami prepare to face DC United missing key players Luis Suarez, David Ruiz, and Fafa Picault, with the latter two absent from the recent training session, as reported by Jose Armando Rodriguez. Young forward Allen Obando trained separately, casting doubt on his game readiness. Given these uncertainties, head coach Javier Mascherano might opt for the same lineup as their last match amidst squad shortages.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammates Segovia #8, Allende #21 and De Paul #7.

Considering this information, the Herons could lineup as follows: Oscar Ustari; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen; Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright, Jordi Alba; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi.

DC United predicted lineup vs Inter Miami

Like the Herons, DC United will miss center back Lukas MacNaughton due to a red card in the last game. Head coach Rene Weiler might opt for Kye Rowles to replace him. Meanwhile, Dominique Badji, Kristian Fletcher, and Randall Leal are still out with injuries. As a result, the team may use a lineup very similar to the previous game.

With this in mind, DC United could play as follows: Luis Barraza; Conner Antley, Kye Rowles, Lucas Bartlett, David Schnegg; Brandon Servania, Hosei Kijima; Gabriel Pirani, Jackson Hopkins, João Peglow; Christian Benteke.