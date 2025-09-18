Report: Lionel Messi makes final decision on his future with Inter Miami

In the world of soccer, emotions often overwhelm even the most steadfast fans, and that will surely be the case when one of the greatest players in history, Lionel Messi, takes another step in his career with Inter Miami.

According to the Miami Herald, Lionel Messi will return to Inter Miami next season to finish his illustrious career wearing the pink No. 10 uniform. After lengthy negotiations over the past several months, the 38-year-old Argentine legend and the Inter Miami front office have agreed to terms on a new multiyear contract.

An official announcement is expected in the coming weeks, pending the standard procedures. Once agreed upon by Messi and Inter Miami, the contract will be submitted to Major League Soccer for final approval.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi aims to stay in peak form, as he also prepares to help Argentina defend its World Cup title next summer, with the 2026 World Cup taking place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami

Advertisement

Messi’s journey with Inter Miami so far

Messi initially signed with Inter Miami, after leaving PSG, on July 15, 2023, arriving in South Florida on a two-and-a-half-year deal set to run through the end of the 2025 season.

Advertisement

see also Video: Lionel Messi extends the lead for Inter Miami against Seattle Sounders at the MLS

He made an immediate impact on the club, helping Inter Miami capture the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2023 just weeks after his debut. Since his arrival, Miami set an MLS record for most points in a single season and won the 2024 Supporters’ Shield.

Advertisement

In 2025, Messi has so far appeared in 36 matches for Inter Miami, tallying 28 goals and 14 assists across all competitions, including the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, MLS, and the Leagues Cup. He is currently the team’s top scorer.