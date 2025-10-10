Trending topics:
Is Lionel Messi playing today for Argentina vs Venezuela in international friendly in Miami?

As Argentina faces Venezuela in a highly anticipated friendly in Miami, all eyes are on Lionel Messi amid uncertainty over his role and Lionel Scaloni’s final lineup decision.

By Alexander Rosquez

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match.
© (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match.

The Argentina national team returns to action tonight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where they’ll take on Venezuela in an international friendly that has sparked strong local interest. Fans have been buzzing all week, eager to see Lionel Messi on home soil — though questions remain about whether he’ll feature in the match.

After a demanding season with Inter Miami and a short international break, Messi rejoined Argentina’s camp earlier this week. He trained lightly under coach Lionel Scaloni, sparking debate over whether he’s fully fit to start. The stands will be packed regardless, but anticipation is building as kickoff approaches and Argentina’s lineup remains under wraps.

When speaking to reporters on Thursday, Scaloni kept his cards close, saying, I haven’t decided the team yet… We’re going to talk to him today — we’ll see what we decide.” That response only fueled more intrigue ahead of tonight’s friendly clash.

Will Lionel Messi play tonight for Argentina?

According to reports fromGaston Edul and other local outlets, Messi is not expected to start tonight against Venezuela, but he could appear off the bench depending on the game’s rhythm. Scaloni has often managed his captain’s minutes cautiously in friendlies, especially with another match scheduled Tuesday against Puerto Rico.

Lionel Messi is challenged during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela. Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images

Lionel Messi is challenged during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela. Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images

The 38-year-old star has continued to shine in MLS this season, and the coaching staff is mindful of his workload. Resting him from the opening whistle would allow Scaloni to test new attacking combinations while still keeping the door open for a potential Messi cameo — a moment that would surely light up the Miami crowd.

Argentina’s potential lineup vs. Venezuela

Argentina’s probable starting XI for the friendly against Venezuela could look like this: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Gonzalez; Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández or Giovani Lo Celso; Nicolas Paz, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez.

This setup blends experience with youth — a hallmark of Scaloni’s evolution as coach — and could give fans a glimpse into Argentina’s depth heading toward 2026.

If Messi does take the field, it would mark his 195th international appearance, a milestone that could arrive tonight or in the next match. Either way, all eyes in Miami will be on number 10, waiting for that first magical touch.

