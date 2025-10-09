Why is Raphinha not playing for Brazil vs South Korea on Friday, October 10?

Brazil continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup with an Asian tour featuring friendly matches against South Korea and Japan. One of the main surprises in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad is the absence of star winger Raphinha.

The reason Raphinha won’t be available for the upcoming friendlies is that he suffered a hamstring injury in the middle third of his right thigh while playing for Barcelona against Real Oviedo.

According to Barcelona’s medical staff, the Brazilian is expected to be sidelined for around three weeks. He has already missed the games against PSG in the Champions League and Sevilla in LaLiga, and he will also sit out Brazil’s friendlies against South Korea and Japan, as well as Barcelona’s match against Girona on October 18.

Raphinha is not the only key player missing for Brazil during this international window. Team captain Marquinhos is also sidelined with an injury, while Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been ruled out as well. Ancelotti confirmed that Bento will start in goal against South Korea, while Hugo Souza will make his international debut against Japan.

Raphinha during his last game with Barcelona against Real Oviedo. (Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Brazil roster for international friendlies

While Ancelotti will be without key players Alisson Becker, Marquinhos, and Raphinha, the Italian coach will welcome back Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Eder Militao, who all return from injuries after missing Brazil’s recent matches.

Goalkeepers: Bento (Al Nassr), Ederson (Fenerbahçe), Hugo Souza (Corinthians).

Bento (Al Nassr), Ederson (Fenerbahçe), Hugo Souza (Corinthians). Defenders: Caio Henrique (Monaco), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Lucas Beraldo (PSG), Vanderson (Monaco), Wesley (Roma).

Caio Henrique (Monaco), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Lucas Beraldo (PSG), Vanderson (Monaco), Wesley (Roma). Midfielders: Andre (Wolverhampton), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton), Joelinton (Newcastle), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham).

Andre (Wolverhampton), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton), Joelinton (Newcastle), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham). Forwards: Estevao (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid).