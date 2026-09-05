Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United after international retirement?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami host Atlanta United at home, following their latest thrashing of CF Montreal. The Herons are looking to remain among the contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami are looking to remain among the contenders in the Eastern Conference, and to do so, they will need to keep all three points at home against the always-challenging Atlanta United. Lionel Messi, who recently confirmed his retirement from the Argentina national team, is expected to feature from the start for the Herons.

The MLS regular season is entering a crucial stage, and the South Florida side cannot afford to let any more opportunities slip away if it wants to keep pace with Nashville SC, the conference’s sole leaders. Their latest 7-1 thrashing of CF Montreal, with Messi scoring four goals, left a very positive impression of Inter Miami.

This is the starting XI expected to take the field at Nu Stadium: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Casemiro, Maximiliano Falcon, Facundo Mura; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi (C), German Berterame, Luis Suarez.

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Messi looks to stay among the top scorers

Years and seasons go by, yet Lionel Messi continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in history. This campaign is no exception, as the Argentine superstar remains the league’s leading scorer so far this season.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.

Having played 22 matches in the regular season, Messi has scored 18 goals so far, while also providing nine assists. His closest challenger in the scoring charts is FC Dallas’ Petar Musa, with 16 goals, while New York City FC’s Nicolas Fernandez Mercau rounds out the top three with 14.

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What’s next for the Herons?

The matchup against Atlanta United will be a tough test for a team looking to overtake Nashville SC at the top of the standings. If the Herons want to remain in contention for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, they will have to overcome these difficult challenges lying ahead: