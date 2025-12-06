Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps in 2025 MLS Cup final?

The 2025 MLS Cup Final has brought global attention to Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF, and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, as the league prepares for one of its most anticipated championship matches in recent years. With Messi leading the push for Miami’s first title and Vancouver seeking a historic breakthrough of their own, the buildup has reached unprecedented levels.

Throughout the MLS season, Messi’s impact on Inter Miami has been central to the club’s transformation from a struggling side to a legitimate contender for the league’s top prize. Vancouver, meanwhile, has surged with discipline and consistency, setting up a compelling showdown between two clubs seeking their first-ever MLS Cup triumph.

As kickoff approaches at Chase Stadium, the global storyline remains the same: all eyes are fixed on Messi’s availability and whether he will step onto the field for the biggest match in Inter Miami’s history.

Is Lionel Messi playing today?

Yes — Lionel Messi is expected to start for Inter Miami in today’s MLS Cup Final. He trained normally throughout the week and is listed among the projected starters for the 3:30 p.m. ET championship match at Chase Stadium. Both clubs are entering their first-ever MLS Cup Final, making Messi’s presence even more significant on a historic day for the league.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF kicks a ball during a training session ahead of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Final. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Inter Miami’s probable lineup vs. Whitecaps FC

Inter Miami are expected to present a cohesive starting group built around Lionel Messi’s influence in the final third, blending experience, composure on the ball, and energetic movement from several emerging players.

Inter Miami’s likely XI: Rocco Rios Novo; Marcelo Weigandt; Maximiliano Falcon; Noah Allen; Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets; Rodrigo De Paul; Baltasar Rodriguez; Lionel Messi; Tadeo Allende; Mateo Silvetti.