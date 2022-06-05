Italy and Hungary will play against each other for the the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Check out the all the information about this match such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Italy vs Hungary: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Italy face Hungary at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi for Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group 3. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time and TV channel. This game will available in the United States to watch and stream live on fuboTV.

Italy are building once again their chemistry ahead of the next World Cup Qualifiers. The team managed by Roberto Mancini has been dealing with many doubts, but now, the Azzurri want a win after their draw against Germany in the first matchday of this year's nations league.

On the other side, Hungary want to stay on top of this group. The team managed by Marco Rossi made a shocking 1-0 win at home to England in the first matchday. In their last 3 games on the road, Hungary have registered 2 wins and 1 draw. They have scored 4 goals and conceded twice.

Italy vs Hungary: Date

Italy will host Hungary at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM (ET) for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This will be the second matchday of this group in which Germany and England also compete.

Italy vs Hungary: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Italy vs Hungary: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This Nations League matchup between Italy and Hungary at 2:45 PM (ET) for Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group 3 will be available to watch in the United States on fuboTV. Other options are: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, and Fox Sports 1.