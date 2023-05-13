It's not Mourinho: Al-Khelaifi surprises everyone with chosen one to replace Galtier at PSG

After another disappointing season, PSG will have a very important summer to build a new roster for the future. Lionel Messi and Neymar could be out of the club and it’s almost certain that Christophe Galtier won’t continue as the coach.

Though PSG will win the 2022-2023 Ligue 1, the French team failed once again at the Champions League with an early elimination in the Round of 16 against Bayern Munich.

With star names as Kylian Mbappe, but no big trophies to show for, changes are coming. Now, many reports from France point out that Nasser Al-Khelaifi has a favorite to be in charge of PSG next season. Read here to check out the details.

PSG have a favorite to replace Christophe Galtier

During the last weeks, many names have surfaced as possible candidates to replace Christophe Galtier. The list includes legendary coaches such as Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane.

Though Mourinho is the favorite for PSG’s consultant, Luis Campos, the truth is Nasser Al-Khelaifi might be leaning in another direction. According to L’Equipe, the president of the club wants to sign Thiago Motta. Yes. That would be a major surprise.

Thiago Motta is currently the coach of Bologna in Serie A. It’s been a remarkable debut season for him at the club avoiding relegation as 10th place in the standings. Prior to Bologna, Motta had already experience in Italy managing Genoa (2019-2020) and Spezia (2020-2021).

Of course, Thiago Motta is a symbol of PSG as he played in France for seven seasons winning five times the Ligue 1, four French Cups, five French Super Cups and five League Cups.