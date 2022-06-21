Jamaica U20 and Antigua and Barbuda U20 will play their last game of the group stage of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

The Concacaf U20 Championship Group H Matchday 3 will feature this game between Jamaica U20 and Antigua and Barbuda U20.

The Jamaican team comes into this Matchday without having achieved a victory in the first two games. They were a 1-1 draw against Costa Rica U20 and then a painful 5-0 loss against Honduras U20. However, the result against the Costa Ricans allows them to advance to the next round with the tie.

In the case of Antigua and Barbuda U20, they know that they are the underdogs in this group, but of course they will try to cause an upset in this last Matchday and advance to the next round, for which they need to win. Of course, after two 3-0 losses, even a draw or narrow loss wouldn't hurt considering it's a tournament to gain experience.

Jamaica U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20: Date

Jamaica U20 and Antigua and Barbuda U20 will face each other at the Francisco Morazan Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Jamaica U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Jamaica U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Jamaica U20 and Antigua and Barbuda U20 will be available to watch in the United States on ViX.

How to watch Jamaica U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20 anywhere

