Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Jamaica and Saint Kitts and Nevis will face each other this Sunday, July 2 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

As expected, Jamaica are among the frontrunners in the race to qualify for the round of 16. Alongside the United States, they were considered favorites to advance to the next phase of the tournament. However, Jamaica now finds themselves in an advantageous position where not only do they control their own destiny, but they also have the opportunity to top the group.

With a goal difference of +3 compared to the United States‘ +6, a significant victory could prove crucial for Jamaica’s chances of securing the top spot. Fortunately, they face Saint Kitts and Nevis, the weakest team in the group, who are simply aiming to conclude their tournament campaign on a respectable note. This presents an excellent opportunity for Jamaicans to secure a convincing victory and potentially surpass the Americans in goal difference, positioning themselves as the leaders of the group.

Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 8:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 PM

Croatia: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Denmark: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Germany: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Israel: 2:00 AM (July 3)

Jamaica: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 7:00 AM (July 3)

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Norway: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Portugal: 12:00 AM (July 3)

Saint Kitts and Nevis: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Spain: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Sweden: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Switzerland: 1:00 AM (July 3)

UK: 12:00 AM (July 3)

United States: 7:00 PM (ET)

Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: sportdigital LIVE

International: Bet365, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Israel: Sports 3

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saint Kitts and Nevis: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE

United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Univision NOW, Fox Sports 1, VIX+, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.