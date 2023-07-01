Jamaica and Saint Kitts and Nevis will face each other this Sunday, July 2 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
As expected, Jamaica are among the frontrunners in the race to qualify for the round of 16. Alongside the United States, they were considered favorites to advance to the next phase of the tournament. However, Jamaica now finds themselves in an advantageous position where not only do they control their own destiny, but they also have the opportunity to top the group.
With a goal difference of +3 compared to the United States‘ +6, a significant victory could prove crucial for Jamaica’s chances of securing the top spot. Fortunately, they face Saint Kitts and Nevis, the weakest team in the group, who are simply aiming to conclude their tournament campaign on a respectable note. This presents an excellent opportunity for Jamaicans to secure a convincing victory and potentially surpass the Americans in goal difference, positioning themselves as the leaders of the group.
Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 PM
Canada: 7:00 PM
Croatia: 1:00 AM (July 3)
Denmark: 1:00 AM (July 3)
Germany: 1:00 AM (July 3)
Israel: 2:00 AM (July 3)
Jamaica: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 7:00 AM (July 3)
Mexico: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 1:00 AM (July 3)
Norway: 1:00 AM (July 3)
Portugal: 12:00 AM (July 3)
Saint Kitts and Nevis: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 1:00 AM (July 3)
Spain: 1:00 AM (July 3)
Sweden: 1:00 AM (July 3)
Switzerland: 1:00 AM (July 3)
UK: 12:00 AM (July 3)
United States: 7:00 PM (ET)
Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: sportdigital LIVE
International: Bet365, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Israel: Sports 3
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saint Kitts and Nevis: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE
United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Univision NOW, Fox Sports 1, VIX+, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.