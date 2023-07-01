USMNT will play against Trinidad and Tobago this Sunday, July 2 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
[Watch USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago online free in the US on Fubo]
It is the final Matchday of the group stage in the Gold Cup 2023, and as expected, the two teams with the best chances of advancing to the quarterfinals from Group A are USMNT and Jamaica. The American team started with a draw against Jamaica and followed it up with a predictable 6-0 victory over Saint Kitts and Nevis.
Even with the draw, the USMNT would secure qualification, although they are likely to aim for the top spot in the group. To achieve this, they will have to defeat Trinidad and Tobago, a challenging team to compete against. They need to win their match while hoping that Jamaica does not emerge victorious, although the latter seems to be a difficult scenario.
USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 PM
Canada: 7:00 PM
Croatia: 1:00 AM (July 3)
Denmark: 1:00 AM (July 3)
Germany: 1:00 AM (July 3)
Israel: 2:00 AM (July 3)
Jamaica: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 7:00 AM (July 3)
Mexico: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 1:00 AM (July 3)
Norway: 1:00 AM (July 3)
Portugal: 12:00 AM (July 3)
Spain: 1:00 AM (July 3)
Sweden: 1:00 AM (July 3)
Switzerland: 1:00 AM (July 3)
Trinidad y Tobago: 7:00 PM
UK: 12:00 AM (July 3)
United States: 7:00 PM (ET)
USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
International: Bet365, Concacaf Official App, YouTube
Israel: Sports 2
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Univision, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, FOX Network, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App.