USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

USMNT will play against Trinidad and Tobago this Sunday, July 2 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

It is the final Matchday of the group stage in the Gold Cup 2023, and as expected, the two teams with the best chances of advancing to the quarterfinals from Group A are USMNT and Jamaica. The American team started with a draw against Jamaica and followed it up with a predictable 6-0 victory over Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Even with the draw, the USMNT would secure qualification, although they are likely to aim for the top spot in the group. To achieve this, they will have to defeat Trinidad and Tobago, a challenging team to compete against. They need to win their match while hoping that Jamaica does not emerge victorious, although the latter seems to be a difficult scenario.

USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 8:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 PM

Croatia: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Denmark: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Germany: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Israel: 2:00 AM (July 3)

Jamaica: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 7:00 AM (July 3)

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Norway: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Portugal: 12:00 AM (July 3)

Spain: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Sweden: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Switzerland: 1:00 AM (July 3)

Trinidad y Tobago: 7:00 PM

UK: 12:00 AM (July 3)

United States: 7:00 PM (ET)

USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

International: Bet365, Concacaf Official App, YouTube

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Univision, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, FOX Network, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App.