From 2010 until 2013, Jose Mourinho coached Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid's Bernabeu, and the pair flourished together. Now, 10 years later, they might reunite, but not at Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag's arrival at Old Trafford this summer is likely to bring a slew of changes, after a season in which they ended in sixth place. The only certainty is his desire to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club for another season.

For the most part, Ronaldo's performances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick have been panned. More than one source has previously indicated that the 37-year-old had been dissatisfied with his team's performance and would go if they do not qualify for the Champions League.

Then reports surfaced that the forward had allegedly informed his teammates that he would remain in England for another season if the new manager wants him to. Even yet, there is again more talk that he may leave before Erik ten Hag assumes the reins at the club.

Roma to award Mourinho for UECL win by luring Ronaldo?

There is little doubt that Ronaldo will be part of Ten Hag's future ambitions at Manchester United. This season, the Red Devils have struggled on many fronts, but the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been one of the few bright spots, keeping the team in contention to finish in the top six until the final matchday.

Although the Portuguese striker finished third in Premier League scoring in his first season back in the country, his team, United, could not break their bad run and were relegated to the UEFA Europa League.

Now a report in Italian newspaper Il Messagero indicates that Serie A side Roma, who have become the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League winners, could look to reunite the star player with his compatriot, Jose Mourinho.

Having left Juventus last summer, CR7 could soon take up the challenge to return to Italy. Obviously, the deal for the Portuguese is very difficult, given the figures at stake and the player's willingness to play in the UEFA Champions League. Even while a Mourinho reunion with the 37-year-old at Roma would be exciting, the reported salary of the ace makes such a move quite unlikely, but still, dreamy.