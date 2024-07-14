Discover the comprehensive list of championship titles won by Julian Alvarez, from his successes with River Plate to his triumphs with Manchester City and the Argentina national team. Learn about his remarkable journey and achievements.

Since bursting onto the scene in Argentina’s first division, Julian Alvarez has displayed the promise of a player with immense potential. His debut in 2018 for River Plate marked the beginning of a promising career, during which he has already accumulated dozens of titles both as part of a team and individually.

At just 24 years old, Julian Alvarez joins the prestigious group of players who have won the Copa Libertadores, UEFA Champions League, and the World Cup. This achievement places him alongside Brazilian legends Ronaldinho, Dida, Roque Junior and Cafu.

In addition to clinching the ultimate prize a footballer can aspire with his national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Julian Alvarez also boasts two other highly significant titles with Argentina: the Copa America 2021 and the Finalissima 2022.

How many titles has Julian Alvarez won?

Despite his young age, Julian Alvarez has already achieved 15 titles with River Plate, Manchester City and the Argentina national team. Here’s a recap of his greatest achievements:

Copa Libertadores (2018)

Copa Argentina (2019)

Supercopa Argentina (2019)

South American U-23 Pre-Olympic Tournament (2020)

Argentina Primera Division Tournament (2021)

Trofeo de Campeones (2021)

Copa America (2021)

Finalissima (2022)

World Cup Qatar (2022)

Premier League (2023)

FA Cup (2023)

Champions League (2023)

UEFA Super Cup (2023)

Club World Cup (2023)

Premier League (2024)

Early career and breakthrough at River Plate

Promoted to the first team in 2018, Julian Alvarez made his official debut as a starter for River Plate in the tenth matchday of the Superliga, securing a 1-0 victory over Aldosivi. His introduction to the Copa Libertadores came notably during the final against Boca Juniors at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

With River Plate, Julian Alvarez holds several records: he is the top scorer in a single Copa Libertadores match with six goals, the only player to score six goals in an official match with River Plates jersey, and the only player to net a hat-trick in both halves of a game.

All these outstanding performances caught the attention of Europe’s top clubs. However, it was Pep Guardiola and Manchester City who ultimately secured the talent of Julian Alvarez.

Julian Alvarez of River Plate celebrates after scoring the sixth goal of his team during the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2022 match between River Plate and Alianza Lima at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on May 25, 2022 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Success with Manchester City

His arrival in European elite football was nothing short of joining the Premier League with Manchester City. At the explicit request of coach Pep Guardiola, Julian Alvarez became one of the most notable signings of the season, primarily due to his subsequent impressive performances and crucial goals.

His talent and humility captivated the Citizens, making him one of their great idols in recent years. Wearing the City jersey, Julian Alvarez became the youngest Argentine player to score in a Champions League semifinal and also the quickest scorer in the Club World Cup final: just 40 seconds into the match against Fluminense (2023)..

As a result of his outstanding performances at Manchester City, coach Lionel Scaloni decided that Julian Alvarez would be a key player for Argentina national team.

Julian Alvarez of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

International glory with Argentina

Julian Alvarez‘s soccer career likely reached its pinnacle while wearing the Argentina national team jersey. From his youth days to lifting the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar, the forward achieved numerous milestones representing his country.

He made his official debut on June 3, 2021, during the World Cup qualifiers in matches against Chile and Colombia. Coming on as a substitute for Angel Di Maria, his entry against Chile showcased glimpses of this promising talent.

The ultimate glory arrived at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Julian Alvarez was one of the top scorers in Argentina‘s historic triumph. The forward delivered a notable performance, scoring crucial goals, including one against Croatia in the semifinals.