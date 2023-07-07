Massimiliano Allegri and Juventus may not have much of a choice as growing interest in one of their star players continues to mount. According to 90min Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are all interested in one of Serie A’s top strikers.

Dusan Vlahovic, who arrived at Juve back in 2022 during the winter transfer window, is now ready to take his next step. The Serbian striker scored 23 goals in 63 games across all competitions for the Italian Old Lady.

It has been reported that Dusan Vlahovic has requested to leave Juventus in the summer, and it is now only about finding the proper home. In his year and a half at the club, Dusan Vlahovic has not been able to win silverware.

Dusan Vlahovic to leave Juventus according to report

Dusan Vlahovic is a major option for Manchester United who are in need of a striker, ManU have been keeping tabs on the Serbian since his time at Fiorentina and lost out to Juventus back in the winter of 2022.

Bayern Munich is also looking for a striker and Dusan Vlahovic checks all the boxes. While for Chelsea the Serbian seems to be one of many options the club has that will either happen or it won’t.

Juventus on the other hand is interested in signing either Rasmus Hojlund or Jonathan David should they lose Vlahovic.