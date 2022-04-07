Paulo Dybala, who could become a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 as he is not expected to sign a new deal with Juventus, will start a new role apart from his professional soccer career.

The future of Paulo Dybala is up in the air as it looks like he will not sign a new contract at Juventus, with his current deal set to expire in the summer. The Argentina international seemed to have agreed to terms with the Serie A club at some point but negotiations have reportedly broken down when those terms were changed.

Needless to say, Dybala will probably attract plenty of interest in Europe and he has already been linked to a number of clubs, including La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Barcelona as well as Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United.

While he has yet to make a decision about his future, a new chapter awaits for Dybala outside of soccer. The 28-year-old will start a new challenge in his life hosting a docuseries, but don't worry: it won't affect his playing career.

Argentina star Paulo Dybala to host a soccer-related docuseries

During the 59th edition of the MIPTV, an international television market event that took place in Cannes from April 4-6, it was announced that Paulo Dybala will host the documentary 'Fùtbol nòmada' (Nomadic Soccer).

The show will show its audience the most particular soccer fields in Europe and therefore will see the Argentine playmaker visit unique soccer pitches located in spectacular areas of the continent.

Some of the places where Dybala will take spectators are Campo Gerini in Rome, the fantastic Henningsvaer Stadium in Lofoten, Norway, and the Igralište Batarija in Trogir, Croatia, among others. It will probably be good for Paulo to know that he'll be able to clear his mind by traveling around the continent while discovering new soccer fields.