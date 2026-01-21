Where to watch Juventus vs Benfica in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Juventus will receive Benfica in the league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Juventus vs Benfica online in the US on Paramount+]

Two European heavyweights meet in a pivotal Champions League clash with little margin for error, as neither club sits where preseason expectations suggested it would. Juventus, currently on nine points, occupy a spot in the Round of 32 qualification zone but know a victory is essential to protect their standing as the group tightens.

Benfica, riding momentum after back-to-back wins, arrive in Italy with six points and everything to play for, as a loss would leave them in a dangerous position heading into the final Matchday, making this a must-win opportunity for the Portuguese side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Juventus vs Benfica match be played?

Juventus face Benfica this Wednesday, January 21, in the league stage Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Richard Rios of SL Benfica – Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Advertisement

Juventus vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Juventus vs Benfica in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Juventus and Benfica. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.