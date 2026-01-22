NY Mets warn MLB about the team’s approach after landing Freddy Peralta and losing Cody Bellinger to the NY Yankees

The New York Mets landed Freddy Peralta as the new ace on the team. However, they lost Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees. Still, the team president sent a clear message of what’s next to come.

The Mets’ President of baseball operations David Stearns made clear that the team is not done yet. “We’re always looking to improve the team. We will stay busy and keep in touch with the trade and free agent markets. As in terms of what’s next, I don’t know, but we will keep after it.” After landing Freddy Peralta, the team is not satisfied.

Also, that might mean they are going for an outfielder, given that they lost to the Yankees on the Cody Bellinger deal. The fact is that they need to bolster their outfield despite landing Luis Robert Jr.

The Mets have solved plenty of issues already

By bringing Peralta, and recent revelations about their rotation, it’s safe to say that the pitching roster is ready to roll. By landing Bo Bichette and Jorge Polanco, the infield is solved. However, they have to see if these names can actually replace Pete Alonso’s output on the batting departure.

Luis Robert Jr. #88 is the new outfielder of the New York Mets

Still, the Mets are looking good. Luis Robert Jr. gives a solid option at center field and basically, they need one outfielder more to pair him with Robert and Juan Soto. That’s why Bellinger was important. Now, they’ll have to get a lesser yet still important name, or trust Tyrone Taylor.

The Mets have turned this offseason around

When the Mets lost Pete Alonso, Edwin Alvarez and traded Jeff McNeil, the offseason was not looking good at all. However, fast forward to now, and even if they missed Bellinger, the Mets are ones of the winners of this offseason.

While other moves could still come, the fact is that the Mets turned it around already. The outfield and bullpen should be the priorities now, but the Mets look like firm contenders to make the playoffs and maybe even go deep in them.