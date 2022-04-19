Juventus and Fiorentina are looking for one of the spots at the 2021-22 Coppa Italia Final. Here you will find out predictions, odds, game information and how to to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Juventus and Fiorentina will meet in an excting match to define who will play in the 2021-2022 Coppa Italia Final. Juventus won in the 1 leg at Florencia. The Biaconeri side has its hopes up to qualify to their 2nd consecutive Coppa Italia final. Here you will find out predictions, odds, game information and how to to watch or live stream the game. If you are in the United States you can watch this game live on FuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+.

The first leg between these two sides ended with a 1-0 win by Juventus. A last-minute winner by Lorenzo Venuti in Florence has the Biaconeri one step away to clinch their 2nd consecutive Coppa Italia final. Alvaro Morata and Dusan Vlahovic are key to the Juventus success throughout this season national cup tournament.

On the other side Fiorentina are hoping to upset their rivals as they did against Atalanta at home in the 2021-22 Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Fiorentina haven't lost in their last 6 games in the 2021-22 Serie A. Their last away game against Napoli finished in a 3-2 win.

Juventus vs Fiorentina: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Juventus Stadium,Turin, Italy.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+

Juventus vs Fiorentina: Time by states in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Juventus vs Fiorentina: Storylines

At home Juventus will try to hold their first leg advantage against Fiorentina to finish the job in this semifinal crucial decider. The last-minute winner in Florence is keeping the Bianconeri alive and trusting in Maximiliano Allegri to take one step closer to reclaim the trophy clinched last season.

Juventus vs Fiorentina: How to watch or stream live in the US

The 2 leg of the 2021-22 Coppa Italia semifinals between Juventus and Fiorentina at Juventus Stadium will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Network.

Juventus vs Fiorentina Prediction and Odds

This clash at the 2021-22 Coppa Italia Semifinals stage is set for the oddsmakers. PointsBet have as favorites to win the game to the Juventus side with a -120 odds. While, Fiorentina side are with a +315 to make the win and qualify to the final. A draw will result in a +255 payout.

