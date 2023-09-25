Juventus vs Lecce: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Juventus play against Lecce this Tuesday, September 26 in what will be the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Juventus vs Lecce online in the US on Paramount]

In the previous Matchday, Juventus suffered an unexpected defeat at the hands of Sassuolo, a team that had only won one game and lost the other three. This setback prevented Juventus from closing the gap at the top of the standings, where Inter currently sits alone.

The point difference is 5, and naturally, the “Vecchia Signora” are keen to avoid it growing further. That’s why they are determined to secure all 3 points against Lecce, a team that has been one of the revelations of the tournament, competing for top positions instead of being embroiled in relegation battles as was initially anticipated.

Juventus vs Lecce: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (September 27)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 27)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 27)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 27)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 27)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (September 27)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 27)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 27)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Lecce: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN2, Star+

Canada fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 4

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, discovery+

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport 6 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

USA: Paramount+