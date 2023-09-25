Juventus play against Lecce this Tuesday, September 26 in what will be the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
In the previous Matchday, Juventus suffered an unexpected defeat at the hands of Sassuolo, a team that had only won one game and lost the other three. This setback prevented Juventus from closing the gap at the top of the standings, where Inter currently sits alone.
The point difference is 5, and naturally, the “Vecchia Signora” are keen to avoid it growing further. That’s why they are determined to secure all 3 points against Lecce, a team that has been one of the revelations of the tournament, competing for top positions instead of being embroiled in relegation battles as was initially anticipated.
Juventus vs Lecce: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (September 27)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 27)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 27)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 27)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 27)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (September 27)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 27)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 27)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Juventus vs Lecce: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN2, Star+
Canada fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 4
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, discovery+
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1
Switzerland: Blue Sport 6 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
USA: Paramount+