Juventus vs Roma: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Serie A in your country

Turin, Italy – The stage is set for a fiery encounter in Serie A as Juventus lock horns with Roma in the highly anticipated Derby della Capitale at Allianz Stadium. This historic rivalry promises another chapter of passionate football, fierce competition, and tactical intrigue. The Bianconeri are chasing Inter Milan at the top of the table and need a win to keep the pressure on their rivals.

Juventus still have an important margin with respect to the first spot of the standings, they have 40 points while Inter Milan have 45 points. The most recent game for Juventus was a victory against Frosinone 2-1 on the road.

Roma only want to stay in the top 6 and if possible get into 4 at the end of the season to aspire to the European tournaments. They have had good results in the last five games with one draw, one loss and three wins, the most recent being against Roma by 2-0 at home.

Juventus vs Roma: Kick-Off Time

Juventus and Roma play for the 2023-2024 Serie A on Sunday, November 26 at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The Special One is always up for a challenge, and he will relish the opportunity to outsmart Allegri in this tactical chess match. Roma have shown flashes of their attacking potential under Mourinho, and they will look to exploit any weaknesses in the Juventus backline..

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM December 31

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM December 31

Indonesia: 3:45 AM December 31

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM December 31

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM December 31

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM December 31

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Juventus vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN4, DirecTV GO

Canada: TLN, Fubo Canada, VIVA

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3D, Stv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

Israel: ONE2

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN Italia

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3D, Stv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Vamos, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sportkanalen

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+

United States: Paramount+