Turin, Italy – The stage is set for a fiery encounter in Serie A as Juventus lock horns with Roma in the highly anticipated Derby della Capitale at Allianz Stadium. This historic rivalry promises another chapter of passionate football, fierce competition, and tactical intrigue. The Bianconeri are chasing Inter Milan at the top of the table and need a win to keep the pressure on their rivals.
Juventus still have an important margin with respect to the first spot of the standings, they have 40 points while Inter Milan have 45 points. The most recent game for Juventus was a victory against Frosinone 2-1 on the road.
Roma only want to stay in the top 6 and if possible get into 4 at the end of the season to aspire to the European tournaments. They have had good results in the last five games with one draw, one loss and three wins, the most recent being against Roma by 2-0 at home.
Juventus vs Roma: Kick-Off Time
Juventus and Roma play for the 2023-2024 Serie A on Sunday, November 26 at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The Special One is always up for a challenge, and he will relish the opportunity to outsmart Allegri in this tactical chess match. Roma have shown flashes of their attacking potential under Mourinho, and they will look to exploit any weaknesses in the Juventus backline..
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM December 31
Germany: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM December 31
Indonesia: 3:45 AM December 31
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM December 31
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM December 31
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM December 31
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Juventus vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN4, DirecTV GO
Canada: TLN, Fubo Canada, VIVA
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3D, Stv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio
Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
Israel: ONE2
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN Italia
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3D, Stv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Vamos, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sportkanalen
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
United States: Paramount+