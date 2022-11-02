Senegalese center-back Kalidou Koulibaly took a huge step in his career by joining Chelsea FC in the summer. Check out here how much he makes per hour, day, week, month, and year.

Kalidou Koulibaly's salary at Chelsea: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month, and year

Following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the summer, Chelsea FC had to reinforce their defense for the 2022-23 season. That's when they set their sights on Kalidou Koulibaly, who had made an impression at Napoli.

The Blues landed the veteran center-back for a reported €40 million fee from the Serie A outfit, hoping to find in him a reliable defender for the long term. Koulibaly also shone at the international stage, captaining Senegal in a memorable 2021 AFCON triumph.

On top of that, Koulibaly also helped his national team book a ticket to Qatar 2022. With the FIFA World Cup right around the corner, check out how much the Chelsea defender makes per season.

Kalidou Koulibaly's contract with Chelsea

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Kalidou Koulibaly and Chelsea agreed on a four-year deal with an option for further season that sees the defender make €10 million per season.

How much does Kalidou Koulibaly make a week?

Considering his reported €10 million annual salary, Koulibaly would make €833K per month. That would be €208K per week; or €29.8K per day; or €1.2K per hour; or €21 per minute; or €0.34 per second.